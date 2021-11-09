Facing the World Prematurity Day that is commemorated every November 17, it is essential to talk about the realities to which preterm newborns are exposed and the care they require for their well-being. In this sense, various studies indicate that Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) causes more hospitalizations and deaths from acute lower respiratory tract infections in infants. With this in mind, it is already ranked as the second cause of mortality in children under one year of age.

In this regard, Dr. Sarbelio Moreno, pediatric infectologist, director of teaching and academic development of the Hospital Infantil de México “Federico Gómez” comments that worldwide it is estimated that at one year of age 50 percent of children already had contact with the VSR. Whereas by the two years almost everyone will have been infected; However, in populations at risk such as premature newborns, children with congenital heart disease, pulmonary dysplasia, among others, the virus can cause various serious infections ranging from bronchiolitis to pneumonia with respiratory failure.

“The VSR circulation season usually begins in October-November and ends around March-April. Now that the winter season begins, it is important to continue taking precautionary measures for our little ones, especially the most vulnerable ”.

RSV, a problem of high mortality in minors

Annually, around 33 million children under five years of age present this class of RSV-associated infections in the world, resulting in more than three million hospitalizations and approximately 60,000 deaths. While the Network for Clinical Research on Emerging Infectious Diseases of Mexico ensures that RSV has a high prevalence in Mexican children, so it is necessary to pay attention to this situation.

For his part, the specialist emphasizes that despite the pandemic showing a more positive outlook, it is not the time to lower our guard. Although the return to daily life begins gradually, it is necessary to continue with precautionary measures, especially if you live with premature babies because they are more likely to become seriously ill.

However, although there is no vaccine against RSV, the only safe intervention to prevent this disease from evolving into a more serious respiratory condition is through the administration of a monoclonal antibody. In this way, the possibility of infection, as well as hospitalizations derived from this virus, is significantly reduced.

According to international estimates, only in 2015 they occurred worldwide between 48,000 and 74,000 deaths due to RSV infection in infants. For this reason, it is classified as high mortality in minors.