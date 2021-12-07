RSNA 2021 was attended by Bayer - Mundodehoy.com

Oncología.mx.- During the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America 2021 (RSNA 2021, for its acronym in English) Bayer, the German pharmaceutical company presented its most recent advances in the industry.

As the MEDRAD Stellant FLEX, which helps achieve financial, clinical, and organizational goals to provide quality patient care. Additionally, departmental costs can be lowered with advanced FLEX syringes and contrast dose management and accurate, automated documentation. It is the first and only CT injection system currently licensed for use with contrast-enhanced mammography (CEM).

EMF can allow better visualization of abnormalities in breast tissue that may not be visible with conventional mammography. Research has shown that there are clinical benefits to injecting contrast and saline in different proportions to visualize the entire heart. These benefits will help you:

Provide more uniform attenuation of the right and left ventricles.

Minimize artifacts by achieving adequate attenuation levels.

Visualize the right coronary arteries and the right ventricles in a single study achieving a more uniform attenuation.

This computer-ready injection system includes patented DualFlow technology and integrated saline discharge. DualFlow can provide the ability to perform a simultaneous injection of contrast and saline with the MEDRAD Stellant FLEX Injection System.

DZ

To know more…