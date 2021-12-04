Oncology.mx .-Siemens Healthineers AG is an American-German medical device company and during the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) participated with a series of sessions by experts to disseminate timely information on the subject, among which stands out: Benefits of artificial intelligence and cutting-edge technology in radiology by the professor Elmar kotter from the Department of Radiological Therapy and Diagnosis of the Clinic for Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology of the Freiburg University Hospital.

Likewise, the latest equipment and technological tools designed to help health professionals in the care of cancer patients were shown. One of them was Syngo Carbon, a new enterprise imaging and reporting solution. Designed to improve patient care, it opens up possibilities in image interpretation, reporting, artificial intelligence (AI) and data management, providing extensive tools and open data models across all modalities in one easy-to-use, integrated workspace.

Alexander Paolini, CEO in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean of Siemens Healthineers, stated through social networks that “The feeling of returning to a face-to-face event such as RSNA 2021, after all we have experienced, is incredible! Seeing our clients and colleagues again, exchanging experiences, above all witnessing all the innovations and technologies that we from the company are bringing to the health market, fills me with pride. Without a doubt, this year marks a new era in the company. We innovate in advances for health. For all. Everywhere. “

