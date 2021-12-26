RPG, Cards, Monopoly, Cluedo and more

Game of Thrones Trivia

This Trivia allows you to use your knowledge to compete for the Iron Throne. Basically, the game consists of answering pquestions about the universe of Song of ice and fire to conquer key locations in Westeros. On the way, we will have to go recruiting famous characters from the saga. Whoever controls the most locations in the Seven Kingdoms will be the winner.

Game of Thrones Risk

If you are already bored with Risk games with the classic board, here is a new version in Battle Edition, which is also perfect for new players starting out at Risk. It costs almost twice as much as the model of a lifetime, something a bit incomprehensible, but it is still an interesting product if you love this one. popular board game.

Game of Thrones: The Iron Throne

If you like card games, you may like this option. It’s a game of strategy to which, in addition, we can add expansions to unlock new game modes and characters from the saga.

Game of Thrones Monopoly

If your goal in life is to be more lined than Tywin Lannister, you can gain experience thanks to this edition of the mythical Monopoly. In this case, it is not just another version of the finance game, but a very elaborate collector’s edition, with the board and the metal figures packed in a large box and very well presented.

In general, a Monopoly full of details even within the letters, where we will be able to read phrases from the television series. As a downside, they could have also customized the boxes of the policeman, the jail and the free parking, since they are quite out of tune with the theme of the board.

Game of Thrones Cluedo

Is Cluedo special edition comes with double board with two mysteries, the Red Keep and Meereen. This way you will have variety in your game afternoons. Basically, they are two completely different modes, where different characters intervene and different mysteries will have to be investigated. It is a great adaptation of this game to the world of game of Thrones and that you have to have yes or yes if you are a big fan of this board game.

Game of Thrones: The Hand of the King

This fast puzzle game for 2-4 players aims to become the (right) hand of the king. The player with the most banners wins. A game in which you must use all kinds of tricks and smart moves to end up being the most influential person in all of Westeros. And it is that as the saying goes, “what the king dreams, the hand builds.”

Game of Thrones: Intrigue in Westeros

This is another game over cards, designed to 2-6 players. To conquer the Iron Throne, you will have to use as many cards as possible in each round. If you have any left at the end of your turn, you will receive a penalty. In each round there is a winner, and the Seven Kingdoms will go to the one with the most points at the end of the game.

Game of Thrones A Song of Ice and Fire: Miniatures Game

This board game puts players in front of the huge armies of Westeros so that they try to be victorious in the War of the Five Kings. You can play as House Lannister or House Stark, and it’s a role playing game that can give you many hours of fun with family or friends.

Game of Thrones Catan: The Brotherhood of the Guard

Of course there is a Catan based on Game of Thrones. It could not be otherwise. In this edition, players will have to keep an eye on the wall to avoid the assault of the savages, while trying to get victory points to win the game. If the Catan of a lifetime is already a great game, this version looks even better.

Game of Thrones: The Sands of Dorne

If you also wanted revenge for the death of Elia and her children at the hands of the Mountain, this time, you will be able to join the Martell house and fulfill the plans of revenge with this card game.

Of course, to play this game, you will also need a introductory deck, but don’t worry, because it is quite cheap. Too there are a lot of different expansions for this game from Edge Entertainment that is highly rated by gamers.

This post includes affiliate links and El Output could receive a commission when purchases are made through them. Even so, the decision to include them has been made freely, by editorial criteria and without responding to any type of request by the aforementioned brands.