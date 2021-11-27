

11/27/2021 at 06:30 CET



Real Sociedad will have to win against PSV in the final of the last day, if they want to be in the round of 32 of the Europa League, after giving up part of their options to go from the group stage at Louis II in Monaco.

The donostiarras lost by 2 goals to 1 in France, in a match where they tried, but the strength and veteran of the Monegasques ended up making the team led by Imanol despair. The goal of the Real was the work, of course, of Alexander Isak.

The Swedish striker has equaled Of Pedro as the only footballer in the history of Real Sociedad to score in three consecutive away games in Europe.

Silva centenary in Europe

The Real Sociedad midfielder, David Silva, reached 100 official matches in European competitions: a total of 71 in the Champions League and 29 in the Europa League.

He celebrated it, yes, with a bittersweet flavor: the txuri-urdin fell (2-1) to him AS Monaco and they complicate the passage to the next round in the second maximum continental competition.