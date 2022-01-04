The cosplayer community has a great affection for some of the most popular video games today, and one of the ones that has been most present in the minds of various artists and models from around the world is the Genshin Impact video game, in which we can See an amazing cast of playable characters.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that, this time it returns as the theme chosen for a cosplay, in which we can see how a beautiful cosplayer shows us the most realistic version, dedicated to the female character of Quedan Shenhe, the new playable character of Liyue.

Best of all, this cosplay characterization was made by neither more nor less than by the cosplayer model Roxanne Kho, who gets carried away to the point that she presents us with a truly striking version of the expected leading character of Genshin Impact Update 2.4. .

This is a new 5-star character from Liyue, already enjoying success with fans and cosplayers. Among these is also Roxanne Kho who offers us a cosplay of Shenhe as a true exorcist, which will take out our darkest thoughts.

Shenhe is the new playable 5-star rarity character coming to Genshin Impact version 2.4. She fights using Cryo’s polearms and element powers, which she combines with her spirit hunting abilities. In fact, Shenhe is the latest descendant of a renowned clan of exorcists, as well as a phenomenal fighter.

After being separated from her family as “cursed”, Shenhe lived as a hermit in the mountains and later became the beloved student of the Adeptus Cloud Retainer, a kind of demigod who protects the nation of Liyue. Shenhe is not yet available on Genshin Impact, but that hasn’t stopped Roxanne Kho from cosplaying really well done, with great attention to detail for the costume and weapon, the Primordial Jade Winged-Spear.