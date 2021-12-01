We know that to show off perfect hair you have to partner with the right tools, either for a flawless straightening, a perfect blow dry or some red carpet waves. That is why we are always aware of the latest releases in beauty gadgets, because they make life much easier for us and with them we achieve a more professional result.

The two new releases that we want to talk to you about today are from Rowenta, which expands its professional range with the dryer Ultimate Experience Mastery and the plates Ultimate Experience Inimitable.

Both devices, in addition to having the most cutting-edge technology, also have a spectacular design, where all the details have been taken care of. And just those details, makes the price of both is above the average, we are not going to be fooled, but the truth is that it shows in the quality of the material, the resistance and the guarantee of knowing that you buy something good.

Ultimate Experience Mastery





We start with the dryer, which is probably the most basic and essential capillary device for our hair. And is that a dryer is an all-terrain, with it we dry, hollow, work the bangs… that’s why Rowenta has designed a dryer with which to achieve professional drying and styling results.

The first thing that strikes us about this dryer is its design, with minimalist lines and much finer than other dryers, which makes it much more manageable, and it is that it is a really light dryer, only weighs 385 g, so this detail seems like a hoot in its favor.

This dryer has the technology Air-to-Care that combines positive and negative ions that provide greater shine, reduce frizz and at the same time protect against contamination or dust, thus promising cleaner and shinier hair.

Your engine Nano Brusheless it has a powerful air flow of 170 km / h that together with the 5mm nozzle manages to perform different styles; and has up to 9 combinations, 2 speed and 3 temperature settings to adapt to different needs and to be able to make endless hairstyles.

And of course it has different accessories, on the one hand we have the 5mm nozzle with which to straighten the hair thanks to its precision; Another nozzle that we find is that of 9 mm for hairstyles with more movement, and a diffuser to add volume and enhance curls.

Its price is 199.99 euros.

Rowenta Rowenta CV992 Maestria Ultimate Experience Ultralight Ion Hair Dryer

Ultimate Experience Inimitable





Now we go to the irons, which is another essential device when it comes to wearing a perfectly smooth, shiny and frizz-free melana. The new Rowenta plates are designed to achieve unbeatable results thanks to their technology and we also love their design, the contrast between the classic black and details in metallic pink It seems to us that it is a very attractive design.

Its head combines rounded contours along with tines for a smooth gliding without pulling, it also has a mineral stone cladding that glides perfectly on the hair, which will help to achieve a more perfect result, providing a more powerful shine while not damaging the hair. On the other hand, this head has 3D floating plates that what they do is maintain a uniform contact and a homogeneous temperature on all the hair thanks to their technology Thermo Control.

To make it much easier to handle, the plates they have been designed with a perfect grip for the hand and that will help to control precision much better without the need to exert too much pressure.

As for the temperament, they reach a maximum of 200º and in total it has five temperature settings (120, 140, 160, 180 and 200 °) to be regulated according to the needs and the results we seek. And for the most impatient, say that in 25 seconds they are ready for use and they turn off in 45 minutes if they detect inactivity.

Its price is 139.00 euros.

Rowenta Ultimate Experience Inimitable

