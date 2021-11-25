TP-Link continues to expand its product catalog and is now doing so by launching a new router compatible with WiFi 6 in Spain. This is the Archer AX23 router, a new AX1800 dual-band device with four antennas capable of delivering speeds of up to 1.8Gbps.

The Archer AX23 router is a system that allows you to create mesh networks that has an integrated OneMesh system. The brand assures that it is designed to take advantage of 4K streaming or online gaming. It also has the latest in WiFi security protocols, WPA3.

Up to 1.8G bps dual band

The Archer AX23 is capable of delivering speeds of up to 1.8G bps (1,250 Mbps in 5 GHz and 574 Mbps in 2.4 GHz). To improve coverage, this model relies on 4 high-performance external antennas with which it seeks to improve WiFi signals throughout your home.

The Archer AX23 router is powered by a dual-core CPU and has an integrated OneMesh system that facilitates the creation of a mesh network. It also has OFDMA technology, which makes it easy for multiple users to share a band at the same time to try to reduce latency and jitter.

This model makes it easy to connect devices and is that the Archer AX23 is compatible with Beamforming technology that detects existing devices and concentrates the strength of the wireless signal towards them.

What’s more supports WPA3 WiFi security protocol to offer more secure encryption in WiFi password security and enhanced protection against attacks. There is no shortage of parental control functions to block inappropriate content or control children’s usage time.

In the connectivity section, this model has 1 Gigabit WAN port and 4 Gigabit LAN ports. They also integrate a WPS / Wi-Fi button and are compatible with the IEEE 802.11ax / ac / n / a 5 GHz and IEEE 802.11ax / n / b / g 2.4 GHz standards.

Price and availability

The TP-Link Archer AX23 router is now available in Spain at a recommended price of 109 euros, although for Black Friday 2021 it is on sale for 79.99 euros in PcComponentes.

More information | Tp link



