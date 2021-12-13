It should not be too long for Xiaomi to unveil its new phones, those that correspond to the Xiaomi 12 family. And everything seems to indicate that the “Ultra” version will dominate the catalog, as it happened in 2021 with the Xiaomi 11 Ultra. The first leaks anticipate a groundbreaking Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

Although Xiaomi is not going to be the first brand to assemble the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 since that merit belongs to Motorola with its Moto Edge X30, that does not mean that Xiaomi awakens expectation in the face of its mobile family already anticipated by the manufacturer itself: the Xiaomi 12. And everything seems to indicate that there will be a prominent member of said family, the rumors sound very strong.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra would have an impressive camera system

First leaked cases of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra

We still do not know too specific details of that future Xiaomi 12 Ultra, a superior model that should mark the end of the catalog as far as “premium” range is concerned; at least as long as there is no Xiaomi Mix 5 or Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 2, which will surely be two of the highlights for 2022.

Cases tend to run faster than the devices themselves, that’s the reason why we often get to know the future design thanks to the housings that will serve for your protection. This is what happened with the Xiaomi 12 Ultra: after the first case leaked on the Weibo social network, in which a perforated rear camera module was anticipated for a multitude of lenses and sensors, GizmoChina obtained new images of cases that would corroborate the appearance of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

The future phone would have an aggressive design, with curves for the screen and the back face, would be specialized in photography and Xiaomi would have signed an agreement with Leica related to its image processing.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra filtered case. Image from GizmoChina

According to the openings made in the cover, and taking into account the rumors, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra would have a quad rear camera with 50 megapixel main sensor (Samsung ISOCELL GN5) and three 48 megapixel cameras with different optical zooms: 2x, 5x and 10x. It would not be strange if some of them were telescopic.

Recreated image of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra from the covers ,. Photo from Let’s Go Digital

Let’s Go Digital made a recreation of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra according to the leaked cases: the renders show the possible aggressive design next to the circular camera module that will end up giving character to the phone if it is finally real. A priori slightly reminiscent of the Huawei Mate 40 Ultra.

Via | GizmoChina, Let’sGo Digital