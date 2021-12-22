Nature is beautiful even when there are no longer green leaves or colorful flowers. The world of decoration has seen it and has managed to turn natural elements that would have previously been burned in a fireplace, into wonderful decorative pieces. We talk about decorate with branches and logs. Nothing more original and ecological .

Gone are the days of smooth, perfectly varnished wood. Today, rough surfaces, unfinished wood, are in fashion. Because the imperfection is beautiful and original, because no two pieces of natural wood are the same.

From industrial style to boho-chic

Houses chic They have echoed this trend and filled their spaces with wooden logs and dry branches. And they are not necessarily rustic spaces. Not at all. The pieces made with these natural elements look great in industrial-style settings, along with metal and black furniture and accessories; or in Nordic-style spaces, combined with warm textiles, a furry touch, and gray and white colors; or in other bohemian-style environments, where eclectic decor dominates with a fun mix of colors and materials.

If trees give beauty, freshness and oxygen to live, when they die, they still offer more. Biophilia is the trend in interior design that connects nature with the human being through animals, branches and dead or dry trees, explains the architect Julio César Chávez, president of the Mexican Society of Interior Designers (SMI), with headquarters in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

With the use of biophilic design, elements such as plants, water, animals, smells and even sounds are also incorporated into architectural spaces. And, despite being an innovative and harmonious method, Chávez recognizes that there is a void in this part of the interior design of our country.

Innovative Mexicans

The benefits of this trend were the reason that inspired María Antonieta Fernández to found RaMa Design, in April 2018. Noticing this gap in interior design, she was encouraged to give way to the trend that still life is reborn.

“I wanted to decorate my dining room with a root. I could not find it in any furniture store in Guadalajara (where it is originally from). Later, I found a person selling firewood on the road and asked him to get it. When I had it I loved it and I started creating lamps and sculptures ”. Marie Antoinette took advantage of this business opportunity. Thus, he began selling among friends lamps from 2,500 pesos. Today, its pieces are priced from 5,000 to 150,000. “It all depends on the type of part that is manufactured and the time it takes to manufacture it in the workshop,” he explains.

A corporate member of the SMI, Fernández participated last August at the Design Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada. He will take his work to the United States, starting with McAllen and Houston.