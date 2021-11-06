The season will soon come to an end and all teams will focus exclusively on the future, which in 2022 will bring us a new technical regulation. Alpine wants to lay the foundation for success by then.

Although all the teams with aspirations claim they want to win races in 2022, coinciding with the arrival of the new technical regulations, the truth is that only one can achieve it.

And reality says that, in addition to the usual top positions, Mercedes and Red Bull, McLaren and Ferrari seem the best on track at the moment.

The same cannot be said for Alpine, which, although it has gained in consistency this year, still does not show that it has enough capacity to aspire to something more than a top 5 in the Constructors’ World Cup. Laurent rossi he is aware of this, so he prefers not to have too many illusions about the coming season.

“To become the best of the best teams instead of just the best of the rest, another evolution is necessary”

«I want the team to compete for the podiums and win at the end of the next regulation, that is, 2024/25depending on where they decide to switch to the new regulatory package, ”admits the CEO of Alpine Cars.

But to do that, we will have to evolve a bit. The team has moved from P9 to P5, before stabilizing in recent years. But now to move on to the next stage and to become the best of the best teams instead of just the best of the rest, another evolution is necessary »says the French.

Laying the foundations for success

To take that step forward, Alpine will have to improve in several areas, continuing the work started this year. “We learned a lot operationally this year, so that’s always an advantage. We are going to apply that next year, but then we are going to need to build muscles to grow and go from P5 to P1race after race, season after season for years to come. ‘

Then there is the intelligence, the knowledge and the experience, and we have 45 years of that, so we can probably draw on it a little more. There is also the fact that we rely on the Renault Group in the medium and long term, instead of putting everything in jeopardy every year ”, highlights Rossi, aware of the support that Luca de Meo gives to the project.

With this in mind, Laurent Rossi, who has arrived this year, points out that at the end of the season he will make structural changes in the direction of Alpine F1 with the aim of strengthening the organization.

«I will evolve the team towards the organization that will maximize this set of variables: the perfect integration of the engine into the chassis and push it into the areas that will be critical in terms of performance. That’s the idea, “he says.

“With consecutive points in 15 races, plus a victory, it doesn’t seem like we’re making a fool of ourselves. Is it the right organization for the next set of challenges and to keep moving up? Well, I will evaluate it at the end of the season, “he reiterates.

“First, I want to finish the season in P5, and second to make sure everyone at Enstone and Viry is focused on developing the new car for next season. Then I will make my decision regarding the evolution of the organization in general and senior management in particular. “.

Davide brivio

Recently, rumors began to emerge about the continuity of Davide Brivio, who has arrived this year to lead the team on the circuits, but who has not taken a leading role at any time.

“About the MotoGP rumors, all I can say is that they are very positive about Davide. They all mention that they lost a lot with their departure. So i would say it is a great testimony of the value of the person, and it is showing it in our team », Explain.

“It is contributing a lot in terms of driver management. And he is also the one who unifies the team on the track, his sporting experience is invaluable. And you can see it”.

“As for the future, Davide, like anyone else in the team, will evolve in the organization that I will decide at the end of the season. He is no different from the rest of the crew », concludes Laurent Rossi.