After announcing the launch of their NFT “Genesis Collection” auction, Ross Ulbricht, alleged founder of the Silk Road dark web marketplace, has sold his first NFT for $ 6.2 million or 1,446 ETH at auction.

The auction started at Art Basel Miami through the SuperRare platform. FreeRossDAO, the decentralized autonomous organization created to help free Ulbricht from incarceration, made the winning bid. The FreeRossDAO website states that DAO aims to “advance prison reform” and “share Ross’s work with the world and give everyone a unique opportunity to own a piece of him.”

Ross Ulbricht’s $ 6.2 million drawing “Perspective” from the “Ross Ulbricht Genesis Collection.”

The first NFT sold, called “Perspective”, was drawn in prison with graphite pencil and is part of a collection of 10 pieces of writings and works of art made by Ulbrict throughout his life. The collection also includes an animated video made by audiovisual artist Levitate and with a voiceover from Ulbricht about his stay in prison.

All proceeds from the “Genesis Collection” will go to the Art4Giving fund, a donor-advised trust created by FreeRossDao as a legal entity to fund new legal proceedings and raise awareness, according to the organization.

FreeRossDAO plans to fractionate the NFT into ROSS governance tokens and distribute them pro rata in exchange for donor contributions. ROSS holders will be able to vote on the proposals and participate in the management of FreeRossDAO.

Ulbricht’s NFT is among the best-selling in the last 7 days, as recorded by NonFungible.

