Roscón de Reyes in Thermomix: the best recipe

To make the sponge, mix the warm milk in the Thermomix glass, with the teaspoon of sugar, the yeast envelope and the strength flour. Beat 20 seconds at speed 4. Leave it in a warm place covered with film for fifteen minutes or until doubled in volume. To know if it is, put it in a container with warm water and check if it floats. If so, it is ready and ready to go. Wash the Thermomix and dry it very well.

To prepare the flavored sugar, we will grate half a lemon and half an orange, taking care that there is no white part. Pour the sugar into the Thermomix glass and add the grated grates. Set 20 seconds at progressive speed 5-7-9. Reserve.

To make the rest of the dough in the Thermomix glass, add the flour. In order not to have to sift it previously, we will put it 1 minute at speed 6, so the flour will remain aerated and without lumps as if we had passed it through the sieve.

Mix the warm milk with the yeast to undo it a little, add it to the flour. Add to the glass the eggs, the flavored sugar, the salt, the orange blossom water or the liquor, the butter at room temperature in pieces and finally the sponge or sourdough. Mix 45 seconds at speed 6. After knead 3 minutes at dowel speed.

Remove the dough from the glass for a bowl slightly greased with a little oil and leave it to rise in a warm place covered with a cloth for about six hours. When the dough has doubled in volume, divide it into two portions to knead two small roscones or leave it that way for a larger one.

Give it a thread shape, the dough must be elastic and not shrink. Place them on the parchment-lined baking sheets. Put in the center a plate greased with margarine or something that resists heat such as a flan or ramekin, so that the hole does not close. Let it rise like this with the form for two more hours.

When they have doubled the volume, paint with the beaten egg carefully, place the candied fruits and sprinkle with slightly moistened sugar. Bake at 160 degrees for thirty minutes about.