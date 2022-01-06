Rosca de reyes: Which one to choose?

In Life and Style We made a selection of some pieces of rosca de reyes that might interest you or give you ideas to choose this popular bread with which the celebrations of the so-called Guadalupe – Reyes conclude.

Land Garat

In the Tierra Garat cafeteria they present a rosca de reyes available in their branches. They suggest accompanying it with a delicious hot cocoa or at home with a drink made with your new table chocolate.

Toks

The family restaurant offers sugary bagels that bring out the flavor of a vanilla paste, delicately incorporated on freshly baked bread, while the cocoa and hazelnut paste is filled with a cocoa and hazelnut spread and decorated with dark chocolate paste and cream lines. hazelnut. Although they also have, the Domino, characterized by its filling of semi-bitter chocolate cream, coffee and pieces of peanut, which is complemented with vanilla, chocolate and dark chocolate flavored sugar paste.

Balcony of the Zocalo

Emanuel León, head of bakery, under the direction of Chef Pepe Salinas have prepared a Rosca de Reyes, a tradition in which these ingredients pay homage to the family, to the history and to the celebration of this date.

Cardín Pastry

The Roma Norte neighborhood bakery launches for sale its traditional rosca de reyes filled with almond marzipan, decorated with a crust of sugar, toasted almonds and chocolate, it is undoubtedly one of the best threads for this season.

Cocoberry bakery

This unique creation is inspired by the spices of Woodford Reserve such as cinnamon, anise, coffee and nutmeg, which result in a delicious thread with almonds and crystallized orange, which has a filling of frangipan infused with this Bourbon.

While you enjoy this thread, you can prepare a hot chocolate that will help to emphasize the flavors, among which hazelnut, vanilla and caramel stand out. You can request this through your social media account, since your work model is in black kitchen, since this is prepared intimately in a private bakery workshop.