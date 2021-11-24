Three criminals were charged for two entrances carried out in the Santa Fe city of Rosario (@MinSegSF)



This Tuesday three criminals were charged for two entrances carried out in the Santa Fe city of Rosario. They were in retirement homes.

It is investigated if the heart attack suffered by one of the fatalities after the assault was due to the stress caused by what happened. Under those circumstances, they covered her mouth while ransacking her home.

The accused are Santiago Isaías C. of 18 years, Emanuel Marcos P. of 33 and Cristian Leonel E. of 22.

The first of the events occurred this Saturday at dawn in a Forest house house at 7000 where the criminals entered a 40-centimeter bar to force a window. Later they woke up the owner, an 88-year-old retiree, according to the local portal Rosario3.

After that, They bound the old man with plastic ties and put an electrical appliance cord around his neck to suffocate him. The objective was to force him to provide them with information about the valuables that may be in the house.

The second entry made by the same three criminals happened in a house on the street Matienzo at 800. There they tied hands and feet and placed a cloth in the mouth of the owner of the house identified as Espedict Campos (80) so you can’t ask for help. Finally he passed away hours later.

According to the Prosecutor for Complex and Economic Crimes Miguel Moreno intervening in the event, it is estimated that of this last dwelling the thieves took 10 thousand dollars and 15 thousand pesos.

The same local newspaper pointed out that although it is presumed that the victim died of a heart problem as a result of the stress experienced in the entrance, the cause is not yet clear. the results of the autopsy requested from the Medical Legal Institute are awaiting from the city of Santa Fe.

From the investigations it is maintained that the prisoners They would be linked to various acts of entrederas carried out for more than 18 months, always against retirees. During the arrests, the Police seized a replica of a machine gun, other weapons, and cash.

Without being directly related, the aforementioned entries are one more criminal act among several that occurred in the same city in recent days. A brutal wave of insecurity hits Rosario and the panorama does not offer greater certainties.

Yesterday the head of the PRO and former Minister of Security of the Nation, Patricia bullrich, he sent a letter to the president Alberto Fernandez in which he demanded “deep measures” to guarantee security.

It was shortly after it became known that two restaurants in the area were shot when they were full of customers.

In one of the entrances, an old man died

In fact the owner of one of those restaurants claimed that this type of attack became commonplace in the main city of Santa Fe.

As commented Osvaldo De Marco, one of the restaurant employees suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder blade and a client suffered cuts on her leg caused by the glass of a bottle that was hit by bullets. Regarding the attack, he said he did not know the reason.

He indicated that the attacker was not detained and that the situation is becoming increasingly untenable. Insecurity does not give respite in Rosario.

