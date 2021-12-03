Relatives of Rosario Robles demonstrated in front of the Attorney General’s Office (Photo: Special)

Relatives of the former head of the Ministry of Social Development (Sedesol), Rosario Robles Berlanga, demonstrated this Thursday in front of the General Prosecutor of the Republic (FGR) to request a hearing with the head of the dependency Alejandro Gertz Manero.

Mariana moguel, daughter of the former official imprisoned for the crime of improper use of public resources, declared in an interview to the media that the Public Ministry has incurred legal faults In the case of his mother, therefore, the FGR requested a meeting with the attorney general to find out the reasons why Robles is still in prison, in addition to giving him a document that indicates all the inconsistencies of the case.

Robles’ daughter trusted that this request will be given a favorable response, with a meeting of “at least 30 minutes in length”Directly with Gertz Manero,“ and not with lower-ranking public servants ”.

In the interview, Moguel Robles insisted that this is political revenge against his mother, so he will continue with the peaceful civil actions to demand justice, although, he reported, they have received calls to stop making demonstrations.

With the hashtag #SiEsVenganzaNoEsJusticia, Monguel announced more demonstrations (Photo: Special)

With the hashtag #SiEsVenganzaNoEsJusticia, Monguel announced more demonstrations until he was able to speak with Gertz Manero and denounce the human rights violations and due process failures, by not allowing Rosario Robles to free her trial as long as it is proven whether she is guilty or innocent.

“(Rosario Robles) who unfairly and under a figure of justified pre-trial detention obtained illegallyShe is being held in the Santa Martha Acatitla Women’s Center for Social Reintegration ”, he asserted.

“We accompanied our friend @Mariana_Moguel @ pacoroblesb1 and other relatives of @Rosario_Robles_ to @ FGRMexico. Ask right to a hearing in the face of slander and gross violations of the presumption of innocence. Rosario Robles is a political prisoner, “wrote a family friend on Twitter shortly afterwards.

It should be remembered that last Monday, November 22, the relatives of the former official appeared at the offices of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UN-DH) Mexico, to deliver a letter requesting a hearing to Guillermo Fernández Maldonado Castro, representative in the country of the High Commissioner’s office.

Relatives of the former official appeared at the offices of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UN-DH) Mexico (EFE / Carlos Ramírez)



In the letter, Robles’ relatives point out that the secretary during Enrique Peña Nieto’s six-year term is unjustly imprisoned in the Santa Martha prison for “a minor offense that according to the Magna Carta does not merit preventive detention and without that to date, in which more than two years have elapsed, a sentence has been handed down ”.

Likewise, the document states that with his imprisonment “a series of grievances were committed” that “question the adherence to due process and the presumption of innocence. Rights that you should have enjoyed since you decided to voluntarily appear before a Judge to face the alleged charges against him ”.

In the text, the family warned that the crimes for which Rosario Robles is accused have not been proven, “as has been stated by both her legal defense and jurists and columnists,” also pointing out that the current administration, protected “in the discourse of the fight against corruption”, has made factional use of the institutions of law enforcement.

The above, with the aim of silence and intimidate all opposition, “To those who think differently, thereby violating fundamental principles for the exercise and safeguarding of human rights.”

