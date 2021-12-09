Rosángela Espinoza was considered Influencer of the year. (Photo: Instagram / Capture)

Rosángela Espinoza She surprised her more than four million followers on Instagram by sharing on December 7, a statement informing her that she had been recognized as the influencer of the year 2021.

Through her stories, the former reality girl showed the document she had received from the National Confederation of Merchants (CONACO) where they invited her to the event that took place last Tuesday at seven o’clock at night at the Country Club Lima Hotel in the district of San Isidro.

As seen in recent months, the former member of Esto es Guerra has focused on enhancing her social networks as well as her career as a businesswoman with various strategies thanks to her Marketing studies.

“May this present be used to send you the cordial greetings of the Board of Directors of the National Confederation of Merchants – CONACO and its thousands of associates in the coast, mountains and jungle, likewise we want to invite you in a special way to our Anniversary ceremony on turning 76 years “, you can read in the first lines of the invitation.

“In this sense, our board of directors wishes to recognize Rosángela Espinoza as an Influencer of 2021 on Digital Platforms in a public act” they added.

Photo: Instagram

The model continued to share with her followers some moments that she lived at the ceremony, where she took the opportunity to record more than one Tik Tok. It should be noted that CONACO carries out its awards for business excellence.

Likewise, she was very excited and grateful for the award she obtained. Although she left the competition realty and has been involved in different controversies in recent weeks, she does not stop receiving the support of her fans.

At the event, Rosángela filmed herself with the sports journalist Erick Osores and met the economist and former presidential candidate Hernando de Soto as well as different prominent figures from Peru.

It should be remembered that among her latest statements, she made it clear that she invests in advertising to gain more followers and grow her community on Instagram organically. In addition, he confessed that one of his purposes is to publicize his ventures.

