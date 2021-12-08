In 2018, shortly after the terrible earthquake that hit the coast of Japan, Eiichiro Oda had donated nearly 800 million yen (approximately $ 8,000,000 USD) to the Kumamoto prefecture, where he is from. In the form of thanks, the Governor of Kumamoto, Ikuo Kabashima has announced that his government will honor this donation with a series of bronze statues of One Piece characters such as Roronoa Zoro..

In accordance with Ikuo kabashima, the governor of Kumamoto prefecture, will place a bronze statue for each of The Straw Hat Pirates in some of the best locations around. Part of the donation made by Eiichiro Oda, creator of One Piece, was used for the creation of these statues of characters such as Zoro, Luffy, Nami, etc.

The places where the eight statues of the One Piece characters will be placed were announced on April 17, 2018 and during 2019 the first four of them were placed.. The local government selected some places in the city of Mashiki and the village of Minamiaso, as these two places were among the most damaged during the 2016 earthquake that hit Japan. On that occasion, about 60% of the city’s homes were almost completely destroyed..

The location of the One Piece statues:

Zoro in Otsu Central Park in Ozu

Nami at the Tawarayama Village of Exchange Center Moe in Nishihara Village

Usopp at the Aso Railway Station in Aso

Sanji in the Minateras Center for Exchange and Information of the city of Mashiki

Chopper at Kumamoto City’s Kumamoto City Zoological and Botanical Gardens

Nico Robin at the Tokai University Aso School Building in the town of Minamiaso

Franky at the Takamori Railway Station in Takamori

Brook in Kinokura’s Friendship Square

According to the Kumamoto prefectural government, the four One Piece statues that were placed in 2019 cost approximately 10 million yen. (approximately $ 89,000 USD) and the team behind the organization of this important project announced that Eiichiro Oda himself will supervise each of the models for his characters.

<br>

Know more: This Instagram One Piece filter will turn you into a mugiwara



One Piece’s Zoro will be immortalized with an incredible statue

Since 2019, the construction of these bronze statues of The Straw Hat Pirates from One Piece has not stopped.. Even in recent months there have been advances in this regard, which means that this incredible project that involves building our beloved group of pirates from the Monkey D. Luffy crew in Kumamoto prefecture is nearing completion. Now, it is the turn of Roronoa Zoro, the charismatic and beloved swordsman, to have his image immortalized. in a new city ​​monument.

According to Kumamoto prefectural government, the construction of the statue that will honor the best swordsman of the entire franchise will be carried out in the Ozu region of Kumamoto prefecture starting next January 22, 2022. This statue commemorates the 2016 earthquake tragedy and acknowledges the support this prefecture had from author Eiichiro Oda when he donated much of the proceeds from his series to help rebuild his hometown.

The goal is for each of the One Piece Straw Hat Pirates to have a monument at a specific point in Kumamoto prefecture, especially those that were most affected during the natural disaster.. In addition to the statue of Roronoa Zoro, the buildings of the monuments to Jinbe and Nico Robin are missing. According to the schedule projected by the local government, this project should be concluded in mid-2022, although given the conditions of the global pandemic, this could change.

Some of these statues are also known to have helped promote local tourism in recent months, becoming a point of interest for One Piece fans who have the opportunity to visit the city where Eiichiro Oda was born. For example, the Luffy statue is located in the center of the city of Kumamoto, the capital of the prefecture.