Roomba i3 +: the good and the bad of a robot vacuum cleaner at home

If you grew up in the 90s, surely one of your favorite cartoons as a technology fanatic was the Jetsons, which showed us a world that, although it is still distant in several aspects, there are already gadgets that little by little bring us closer to technology that It was shown in the cartoon, and one of those gadgets is the Roomba i3 +.

For those who do not know what the Roomba i3 +, is one of the robot vacuum cleaners of iRobot, one of the most popular companies in this segment, and which has a wide catalog of equipment for different needs, although from this moment I advance you that the Roomba i3 + is probably the best gadget of this 2021 in its segment in terms of cost / benefit, an increasingly important combination in the world of technology.

What’s great about the Roomba i3 +?

If you’ve never tried a robot vacuum cleaner, I think this is a good model to start with. Obviously, it is not the cheapest on the market, but considering its technology, design and ease of use, it is undoubtedly one of the most user-friendly gadgets, pets, and, above all, that works best.

Starting with the design, the Roomba i3 + has a base of almost 50 centimeters high, however, it can be placed without any problem in almost any place in your home.

The base is completely plastic, but in a matte black color that due to its minimalism and some small details such as the front LED make it look like a premium product, in fact, not to be the most expensive equipment of the firm, I think It has nothing to envy to models like the i7 +.

The second positive aspect is the application, on which the robot is totally dependent for its operation, because from there you can ask it to start cleaning the floor, pause its process or ask it to return to the base, yes, the robot is capable to return on your own to your charging base.

The application is also very well designed, in such a way that it is very easy to use it, basically you only need to press the play button and voila, the Roomba i3 + will get to work.

Another positive aspect is that you can establish new cleaning routines by time and program them for the minutes you want your robot to start cleaning the floors of your house, in this way it is likely that you will not pick up a broom again for a long time, at least not to sweep.

And if you do not feel like using the application, then you can link your Alexa or Google Assistant account to ask it to put your robot to work, you just have to say the name of the routine you want it to run, and that’s it.

On the other hand, you have access to the history, where a map of your house with the areas that have been cleaned is also available, it is not an exact map, since it is basically done based on the robot’s mapping, but it serves to give you an idea of the places where cleaning has not been done because the Roomba i3 + could not pass.

And it is that the most advisable thing is that before cleaning you lift the chairs, cables and large garbage from the floor, because what the robot is to pull the dust and other small garbage and then deposit them in the container that is at the base of load.

Be careful, the Roomba i3 + does not scratch the floor, so do not think that you can also add water and soap and that it starts to leave the floor impeccable, that for now if you will have to do it at some free time. The good thing is that this little robot is capable of cleaning on any type of smooth floor.

And finally, one of the things that I loved about the app is that in the help section you can find illustrated tutorials to maintain it and change the necessary parts for cleaning. And is that despite the fact that iRobot establishes certain periods for maintenance, the reality is that everything will depend on the use you give to this gadget.

What if you have stairs? Nothing really, I anticipate that this robot does not have cameras or LiDAR sensors, so it is very normal that it collides with walls and other objects, but once it runs into them it identifies it and continues on its way, hence the recommendation of do not leave chairs at the time of the cleaning routine.

What it does have are cliff sensors that prevent the robot from falling off the stairs, so you can be relieved that one day you won’t find the robot lying down because it fell down the stairs.

What’s not so great about the Roomba i3 +?

All gadgets have their advantages and disadvantages, and surprisingly there is very little to claim here, but they do exist.

The first has to do with a function of the app (yes, I know what I said that the app is very good, but this is the only thing that I did not like). And it is that when you create a new cleaning routine it tells you to give it a name, for example, living room, kitchen, room, etc. It also lets you put a color and the cleaning time, that can make anyone believe that if you press “kitchen” the Roomba i3 + goes directly to the kitchen to clean, but it is not, this equipment does not clean automatically by rooms, for so if you only want to clean the kitchen you must carry it carrying (without the base) to where you want to clean.

There are other robot vacuum cleaners from iRobot that do, but they are obviously much more expensive.

Remember I told you that the Roomba i3 + had no camera or LiDAR sensors? Well, this is where this absence is suffered, obviously it has a RCON sensor with which it is possible to return to the base alone. Sometimes the robot returns without much problem, it makes some pauses to settle in, but there are others where it takes longer than it should, it even happens twice that it happens to me that it is in front of the base and due to some situation it cannot settle down, so it goes around several times before trying to dock again.

And finally, although it seems to me that in general it does a good job, there is no way to establish that it cleans with greater power in certain areas, in fact, there are certain elements such as confetti or very thin papers that it cannot lift from the flat.

In short: Do I buy it?

The good:

The design makes it fit anywhere in your home.

It cleans well, basically the dirt and pet hair picks them up without problem.

It does not fall down the stairs thanks to its sensors.

The application is simple to use and very well designed.

It has an approximate autonomy of more than 1 hour.

It is controlled by Wifi and is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

The robot automatically returns to its base when it finishes or needs to be charged.

It also automatically vacuums your tank to send it to the base tank bag, which can last several months before changing it.

Good cost / benefit ratio.

The bad:

It does not recognize rooms in the house for automatic cleaning.

It does not have a camera or LiDAR sensor, sometimes it is difficult for him to return to the base, but he always returns.

There is a certain type of garbage that you have a hard time cleaning up.

Considering that its price is 19,999 MXN, but that it is almost always on a discount for 13,999 MXN or less, the truth is that it is a recommended gadget. Yes, it is true that there are cheaper robots, but they do not have such an intuitive app, such a pleasant design, or the durability that characterizes iRobot products, some even have to be returned by the user to their charging station.

It is true that due to the cost you may think about it a little before buying the Roomba i3 +, especially if you have never tried one of these robots, but what I can guarantee is that it is a gadget that following the care and maintenance each certain weeks or months can last you many years without any problem.