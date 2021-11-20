The Rook UGV is a 3-axle vehicle that stands out for having electrical mechanics and having autonomous driving functions. What are its main keys?

As has become customary in the industry over the last decades, innovations in the military field tend to be highly relevant. On many occasions, in fact, solutions obtained in this sector end up leading to other technological fields, to the point of obtaining products with a great capacity for improvement compared to traditional solutions. In the context of military vehicles, something closely related to it can happen.

The best example of this is shown by the Rook UGV, a military vehicle that has a series of qualities that make it different versus everything else you can get on the market. Among all the characteristics that define it, the presence of a purely electrical mechanics and, of course, the provision of a somewhat peculiar autonomous driving technology, since it is capable of choosing the best route to avoid as much as possible, is of particular relevance. obstacles on the road.

It is a soon that has, in addition to all-wheel drive, that is, in all its axes. In this way, if it is not possible to get traffic on an unobstructed road, your ability to travel this space through the 6 wheels. As you can see, we are facing a very versatile variant, which is capable of traveling on all types of terrain. Now, why is it a benchmark in military mobility?

Among its virtues, it is worth highlighting the provision of a platform specially designed to load heavy goods or, simply, infantry. In the same way, they can adapt on its surface from specific weapons to stretchers for the injured. Everything is thought out in relation to this particular model. Their ability to make certain movements alone can be essential in very specific war situations.

Let us see, therefore, what are some of the keys to the technology it incorporates, why it is a variant that stands out within the military branch and, of course, to what extent we are faced with a technology that can tend a differential role in the armies in the medium term. Here are the main qualities of this product in question.

A unique UGV to demonstrate the weight of autonomous driving in the segment

Vehicles bearing the UGV label, which stands for ‘Unmanned Land Vehicle’, offer unique performance on the market in terms of autonomous capability. On this occasion, we are faced with an alternative designed, mainly, to be a benchmark in the military field. Its technology also stands out for offering purely electrical mechanics and, as expected, having a system that provides all-wheel drive to the whole.

To understand the birth of this military vehicle, it is necessary to state that it was the result of a collaboration between the North American firm Roboteam and the Israeli company Elbit Systems. In relation to its completely autonomous system, it has a technology that allows to follow the troops without having to handle it or, simply, control your movements via a joystick with integrated 7-inch screen.

Despite its character as a militarized vehicle, it is important to bear in mind that it is a purely support option. It is not designed to be able to carry out attack missions against the enemy. Its main distinction is oriented towards support functions or, simply, transporting the wounded. Even so, its performance in these areas seems differential, since it is possible to offer great performance by making the return route in the shortest possible time.

A military vehicle that stands out for its autonomous driving capacity

The flexibility offered by its autonomous driving system makes it a very interesting alternative on the market. Its importance grows as its mobility system offers greater differentiation when it comes to sustainability. In the end, this variant allows you to travel spaces with the greatest stealth possible due to the absence of a mechanics based on internal combustion.

In total, thanks to the use of lightweight materials, it sets its maximum weight at 1,200 kilograms. On the other hand, taking into account its main purpose, it offers a maximum driving speed of 30 km / h. It may seem somewhat reduced, but this is the only solution that has been offered to preserve autonomy. Thanks to this, it will be possible to enjoy it for a maximum of 8 hours with each full charge cycle.

We will still have to wait a few months to find out which armies have been interested in a project of these characteristics. And you, do you think it is an interesting option or, on the contrary, does it have some other negative aspect?

