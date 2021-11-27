Ronaldo (yes, that Ronaldo) debuts as a video game streamer

The video game and everything that happens around them is a safe business, so that throughout 2020 and 2021 we have witnessed footballers, basketball players and other current and retired stars of the traditional sport that add to the culture of the stream, and now Ronaldo it is the most recent of them.

The former footballer, whose full name is Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima, retired in 2011 after an 18-year career, as a result of general discomfort in the body and hyperthyroidism, and since then his role in sport has been on the leadership and business side, as he has been an ambassador for the World Cup and is the president of Real Valladolid.

To that record is now incorporated his formal entry to Twitch, where you have your channel RonaldoTV to stream video games. The conviction of approaching this platform from the angle of gaming is so great that even the main image is an illustration of him dressed in a yellow shirt adorned with the channel’s logo, and holding a control DualSense and a headset with your hands.

So far the only gaming category in which the former footballer has broadcast is Call of Duty: Warzone and it remains to be seen whether it will encompass others.

In accordance with Millenium, Ronaldo’s foray into the video game stream is due to the pandemic, because throughout the isolation he felt the need to connect with your followers and engage.

“I started to play more and the world of video game, which already fascinated me, entered my routine once and for all […] I became more interested in him digital universe and by the way in which young people are changing habits and, consequently, Consuming patterns“, said.

Let it not be strange to us if we suddenly find out that, beyond the video game stream, “The phenomenon” start investing in esports.