The world soccer star Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima, is undoubtedly one of the greatest soccer players, of Brazilian origin, he is a character without equal in the sport; however, it has now decided to take an unusual turn in its activities. Ronaldo debuts as a streamer and plays COD on Twitch. The one who is probably one of the best football players in the world now broadcasts live via Twitch, his channel within the social network, is called RonaldoTV, where the former Barcelona player, contrary to what was thought, does not usually play FIFA, but instead plays Call of Duty: Warzone in its transmission.

Ronaldo and Twitch

For many, one of the best footballers in the history of football. Ronaldo Nazario, a legendary Brazilian player who played for teams like Barcelona or Real Madrid, has taken his first steps as a streamer by launching his own channel on Twitch. Although the creation of the channel is recently inaugurated, it already has just over 64.5 k followers and more than 132 K views in its first broadcast, which positions it among the most popular channels in the world. platform within the Portuguese scope.

The former soccer player’s interest in live broadcasts, began as he announced as a result of the confinement and isolation caused by the current pandemic, he also noted that he felt a need to connect and interact with his followers, which led him to the opening of the channel on Twitch. It should be mentioned that Ronaldo’s interest in the gaming world is not new, since in recent months, the former soccer player was a commentator within the Copa América project, where he revealed his interest in streaming in Spanish and pointed out his foray into creation of content on the world’s leading streaming platform.

Twitches is a platform that belongs to Amazon Inc, which is designed for those users who like to broadcast live, within the platform one of the most active communities is dedicated to the gamer world, due to these, great celebrities have become created due to its live content; However, it is also common to find personalities from all areas within this platform, providing live content, such is the case of youtubers, musicians, cooks and all kinds of professionals of any subject, the great attraction of the platform is due to to the option of interacting live with the community of followers.

Ronaldo Nazario

The former footballer was born on September 22, 1976 in Brazil and became a Spanish national, until the end of his career in 2011, Ronaldo holds within his triumphs a World Cup (1994), two America Cups (1989, 1997) Olympic Games in (1996) among many more. That is why now with his debut within the streaming platforms, he has generated a great stir, acceptance and multiple expectations, within his community and followers by being an idol for generations within the most followed sports show in the world.

