After World War II, Germany it was a country in ruins. The allied bombardments and the conquest of their territory resulted in the almost total destruction of a large part of their cities. As in Eastern Europe, the greatest war of all time caused the destruction of centuries-old cities, ancient palaces and a historical heritage that will never return. Today Germany is a modern and rebuilt country, but fortunately we can still explore what its past was like.

There are several books that recall that Germany now lost forever, this one by Taschen being one of the most outstanding for its photographic quality. In it we see not only the main German cities of the beginning of the century, but also its most representative landscapes, palaces and castles. It is an exceptional piece to discover the edges of a country and a state that plunged into a spiral of violence and destruction only a few years later. To observe pre-1914 Germany is to gaze into the eyes of Romantic Europe.

Not in vain, the First World War it would end all of that. Both the images of the splendid turn of the century Berlin and the idyllic mansions in the middle of privileged natural surroundings immediately teleport to the late glamor of the 19th century. They belong to a world that preceded the radical modernity that followed the First World War, and to a state of things, political, economic and social, still stable. Germany prior to the short 20th century is the best vestige of a Europe that would be buried forever after the end of the Great War.

The images are also fascinating because of their visual imprint. Be it the remarkable Mecklenburg Palace or Wernigerode Old Town, most of the snapshots collected are visually unappealable. In total, there are more than 800 photographs that make up the collection. They have been compiled by Marc Walter and Sabine Arqué, while the texts that accompany the images have been written by Karin Lelonek, a German art historian specialized in the 20th century.

The book contains images of monuments that, fortunately, are still standing. It is the case of bavarian castles, for example, or of cities that, because they were irrelevant, escaped the punishment of the bombs. However, it also offers insights into worlds that, though rebuilt, no longer exist. One of the most significant cases is that of Hildesheim, a beautiful medieval city badly hit by allied raids during World War II. Another is Berlin, of course, whose heritage was razed during the last and decisive battle of the war. His classic spirit, however, lives on in the photos.



Schwerin Palace, in the northern German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. It is one of the most important monuments in the country, and it still stands today. It was not substantially damaged by Allied bombardment during World War II, but a fire raged through a third of the palace in 1913. The foundations of the castle-palace date back to the 10th century, although it has been conveniently remodeled and rebuilt over the centuries. .



Bastei Bridge, over the river Esla, built on a cliff in eastern Germany. It is one of the main tourist attractions in Saxony. It was built in its current form in the middle of the 19th century, and to this day it remains unaltered. Read: The storms facing the transportation industry in Mexico



Berlin was a beautiful city before it was completely destroyed in WWII. Its monuments passed away, and with them the halo of a nineteenth-century and classical city that it had before the conflict. In the image, we see both the old bridge dedicated to Frederick the Great and the Berlin Cathedral. It survived the war but not without damage. Today, his environment is very, very different from what he once had.



A typical day at the beach in Westerland, northern Germany, at the gates of Denmark.



Central Berlin, in the late 19th century. German society underwent great changes after the unification of the country: its population growth was very pronounced, as well as its industrialization. Berlin stood as the cultural and social epicenter of the new empire, as the former capital of Prussia. (Image not taken from Taschen’s book)



The bucolic image above belongs to Sigmaringen, a small town in the state of Baden-Württemberg. It had a certain role during World War II, serving as a refuge for the collaborationist Vichý government after the Allied conquest of France in 1944. At the end of the war, a year later, it would be captured by French troops. Today the impressive castle that presides over the city remains unchanged, and represents a fabulous tourist destination.



Interior of Neuschwanstein Castle, south of Munich, Bavaria. It is interesting to note that despite the German reunification completed by Prussia in 1870, Germany maintained several sub-territorial entities until after the First World War. One of them, one of the longest-running in history, was the Kingdom of Bavaria, one of the most important Germanic monarchical enclaves until the 20th century. Neuschwanstein Castle, the most famous in the country and from which Disney was inspired to design his, was built by Louis II of Bavaria.



On the left, the romantic and idyllic Heinstein Castle. On the right, a building in Hildesheim’s old town. The city, in Lower Saxony, was badly damaged by Allied bombing in World War II. A third of its beautiful buildings were demolished. After the conflict, the local authorities rebuilt the city roughly to its original state, and today it has World Heritage monuments. Hildesheim is another splendid example of medieval and traditional German architecture.



A traditional German cuisine. Photographs from the past are also excellent tools to see first-hand what societies were like prior to the great political and social changes resulting from the two world wars.