All cosplayers have been inspired by some of the most beloved characters in popular culture, and there is no doubt that with this we also make room for superheroes and that is, with Marvel’s Spider-Man and the later Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales , the famous Marvel character is back in force also in the world of video games, but in this case we return in the tradition more appropriate to comics and movies.

Something that has caught our attention is the popularity that the character of Gwen Stacy has had in recent years, and mostly in the Spider-Gwen version, which often serves as inspiration for many of the Marvel fans to make unique characterizations .

Best of all, this time it was perfectly reproduced in a cosplay by the beautiful model Rolyat, in regards to the film version of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, so we can see what it is like. it would look like a real life animation.

The universe in question is about to return to the scene with the official two-part sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, so we can probably see Spider-Gwen in action again with the new movie planned. by the end of 2022.

Meanwhile, let’s enjoy this beautiful interpretation by Rolyat, who presents us with a version very close to the original. The cosplayer in question can play a wide range of characters, but the overall face and style are perfectly associated with Spider-Gwen, particularly the reinterpretation seen in Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, from which the character evidently extends.

Rolyat has made it very clear to us how talented she is to perform characterizations of her favorite characters from popular culture, so we will be showing you more of her cosplays, although you can take a look at her official Instagram account if you want to delve deeper into background, so we are left with a good taste in our mouths to appreciate this version of Gwen Stacy from Spider-Man.