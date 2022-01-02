The cosplayer community has great affection for some of the most popular anime and manga series of recent years, of which we can mention My Hero Academia, this thanks to a very varied and charismatic cast of characters that inspire various artists and models of all the world.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that, Kōhei Horikoshi’s work is also particularly popular among cosplayers, since they can be inspired by numerous heroes and villains. Today we will delve into a Mt. Lady cosplay performed by the beautiful cosplayer model Rolyat.

We should mention that, Mt. Lady is Yu Takeyama’s superhero nickname, she is the 23rd professional heroine and a member of The Lurkers. On the surface, she is a superficial woman and attracted only by fame and money, but on more than one occasion she will demonstrate her strong sense of responsibility and selflessness, for which she has won the affection of a large number of anime fans.

His Quirk, or rather his special power, is “Gigantification”, which, as the name suggests, allows him to assume gigantic dimensions, up to more than twenty meters high. Unfortunately, Rolyat has no such power and therefore cannot become a giantess, which is the only real flaw in her cosplay.

Otherwise truly impeccable, especially in his publication of his official Instagram account. The costume looks identical, as does the hairstyle and makeup. Then, the cosplayer sports a really intriguing look, which adds that extra touch of class to the shot, so we will be on the lookout for more characterizations made by the beautiful cosplayer model.