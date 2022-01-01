The cosplayer community has great affection for some of the most popular anime and manga series of the moment and one of them is clearly, Kimetsu No Yaiba, also known as Demon Slayer, in which we are presented with amazing characters that, thanks to artists and models from all over the world, we can get an idea of ​​what they would look like in real life.

Something that has caught our attention is that today it is also presented as a source of inspiration in a beautiful Nezuko cosplay in real life. Something that we find quite curious is that Demon Slayer has quickly jumped to the top of the favorite themes of cosplayers, as shown in this case also by the cosplay of

Nezuko Kamado, the most beloved female character of the series, makes the leap into real life with the help of the beautiful cosplayer model Rolyat, who managed to perfectly recreate the look of our beloved character from the manga and anime, even introducing her to us coming out of his box where he accompanies Tanjiro on the demon hunt.

Nezuko is one of the main characters of Demon Slayer and easily captures the attention of any viewer from the first episode of the series, given the empathy that develops naturally for the sister of the protagonist Tanjiro, struck by a notable misfortune but who is He kept, with his brother, all that remains of the Kamado family.

However, Nezuko is also capable of fighting and, when unleashing her demonic power, she becomes strong and fierce, attacking head down on anyone who threatens her brother’s safety or who she considers to be part or close to the family. Rolyat leaves us with a good taste in the mouth when we see the most beautiful side of Nezuko, in his characterization published on his official Instagram account.