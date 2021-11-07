Rolex and its passion for precision in Formula 1

During the Mexican Grand Prix, Rolex introduced us to its love of speed, from its paddock with a total view of the so-called “stadium curve”, a unique setting in the Formula 1 season, since at this point the pilots face a large grandstand full of fans cheering their passage. An unbeatable feeling.

With the presence of Sir Jackie Stewart, ambassador of the brand and ex-F1 racer, who told us the impressions of being in Mexico after having had several glories in the 60’s in our country, as well as tragic moments in which he lost the championship right in the Mexican tracks.

“It is incredible to see how the fans have grown in the world and Mexico is no exception, We have everything to be a fabulous event: glamor, a pleasant atmosphere, an exciting sport and danger, because speed causes us all”Commented the three-time Formula 1 champion.

In this space, Rolex introduced Lucca Mazzocco, an Alpine team engineer, who detailed the importance of precision in each element of an F1 vehicle.

“The parts of a racing car like the ones we see in the Mexican Grand Prix, in addition to being details of pure engineeringThere are also elements made by hand and with millimeter accuracy, such as the exhausts, the assembly and sometimes even a screw made of the wrong material could change everything ”, reflected Mazzocco.

“This is where we share our philosophy with Rolex, the precise and tasteful details make our car a racing Rolex.”Mazzocco joked.

Definitely Rolex is an irreplaceable part of the Formula 1 that we know in these times.