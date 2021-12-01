Today Roku announced that it is the number 1 streaming platform in Mexico, an achievement that until yesterday was only officially communicated in the United States, a market where the firm has been a sales leader for a long time, and where it also maintains a clear advantage over Fire TV devices, which are the second best sellers in that market.

In the case of Mexico, the company Hypothesis Group carried out a study based on the hours of streaming consumed by users, thus validating the position as the number 1 platform in Mexico.

Hypothesis Group is the same company that has validated the brand’s position in the United States year after year.

On the other hand, the company stressed that during the third quarter of the year, 56.4 million user accounts had been registered in the different markets where they operate, while the total hours consumed had reached 18,000 million in the same period.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K in Mexico

The brand accompanied this announcement with the surprise that the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is now available in Mexico. And he stressed that at this time there are already 8 brands of televisions in our country that have Roku TV models in their catalog.

The brands of televisions with Roku TV are: Hisense, InFocus, JVC, Philips, Sharp, TCL, ATVIO from Walmart and Sanyo Roku TV.

Regarding the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, this device has 4K + HDR10 + resolution, is compatible with Dolby Vision, integrates a processor twice as fast compared to the Streaming Stick +, and its Wifi antenna has a greater range.

Likewise, Roku is the only company that offers integration with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant on its streaming devices, and the Roku Streaming 4K is no exception.

This device is on sale for 1,499 pesos.