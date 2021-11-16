Star Wars: Rogue Squadron is one of the most anticipated projects in the franchise. However, some differences would have caused a delay in its premiere.

Hollywood was one of the industries hardest hit by the pandemic of the COVID-19. Given social distancing and other biosecurity measures, large productions had to delay their filming, delaying their premieres. Not even the most powerful production companies were spared from this situation. This was the case, for example of Lucasfilm, which already had on the table some projects of the universe Star wars.

For the franchise, some series began to be filmed, which will be released in Disney +, given the alliance they have. Among them, there are several that will be published in the catalog in 2022. Andor, Obi-Wan and Ahsoka they are part of the list.

On the other hand, the chain also has movie plans, which will not be part of the Skywalker Saga, but will broaden the horizon further. One of these tapes is Rogue squadron, which will be directed by Patty jenkins, the filmmaker behind the two parts of Wonder woman, of the DCEU. This installment will focus on pilots and, given the profile of its creative manager, it would not be surprising if its protagonist is a woman.

However, this last title suffered a delay, which was reported recently. Reporter Matthew Belloni spoke about it and revealed a possible reason for the study’s decision.

“Jenkins was not willing to fool around and has other projects, in particular Wonder woman 3 on Warner Bros., where you enjoy more creative freedom. (Disney and personal representatives of Jenkins and Kathleen kennedy – CEO of Lucasfilm declined to comment)”, Mentions the journalist.

With the above, the information that placed the project in the premiere window of the end of 2024 is reaffirmed, after having been budgeted for 2023. The initial editions assumed that the change was due to a rewriting of the script.

