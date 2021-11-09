While currently Lucasfilm’s efforts in relation to Star wars are dedicated to the series of Disney Plus, the production company does not forget the big screen. After Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the plan was to return to the cinema during 2023 with Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, whose direction will be the responsibility of Patty Jenkins (Wonder woman). However, the production schedule has suffered a severe setback.

From The Hollywood Reporter indicate that the filming of Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, scheduled to start in 2022, was postponed indefinitely. This is apparently because Patty Jenkins has a pretty tight schedule. The director must fulfill other commitments and this hindered the pre-production stage from starting at the end of this year. Therefore, they find it difficult to start filming in 2022.

For the moment, yes, Disney has not communicated any changes on the release date of Star Wars: Rogue Squadron (December 22, 2023). However, in the aforementioned media they do not rule out that those led by Mickey Mouse confirm the delay very soon.

The strangest thing about the situation is that not even The Hollywood Reporter, who is usually an irrefutable source of the film industry, knows what Patty Jenkins’ commitments are beyond Wonder woman 3. In addition, this last film was going to start its production after Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, which adds more mystery to the subject.

Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot

Unfortunately, the Disney movie schedule has had endless problems since the pandemic. Without going any further, during October multiple films from Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were postponed; most only a few months.

Star wars leans on Disney Plus

The good news for fans of the intergalactic franchise is that, despite the delay of Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, content will not be lacking to enjoy in the near future. On December 29 it opens The Bobba Fett Book, a spin-off of The Mandalorian focused on the famous bounty hunter. In 2022 the premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor, which will star Ewan McGregor and Diego Luna, respectively.