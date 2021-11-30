There are also other factors that have contributed to nervousness among investors who are betting on emerging economies – which offer bonds with more attractive yields than the debt of more developed economies whose rates are close to zero -, such as Mexico. For example, the path towards a not so lax monetary policy in the United States, the evolution of the pandemic, the rate of vaccination, climate risks and political tensions.

However, in Mexico, investors are beginning to perceive that economic and financial risks come more from within than outside the country. This change in perception is reflected in the surveys carried out by Banco de México of private sector analysts, whose concerns since the beginning of this year have turned towards insecurity and internal political uncertainty.

In just these last two months, investors’ concerns have been in the electricity reform, the decree to declare public works as national security and the recent change in the person who will lead Banxico.

For Luis Gonzali, co-director of investments at asset manager Franklin Templeton, the result is a “significant” deterioration in country risk. The argument can be measured by looking at the yield required by investors to finance debt in the market, which jumped from 4.26% to 7.33% in a period of almost two months, according to figures from Bloomberg.

This is even more evident when comparing it with other countries. For example, India, an emerging country that, like Mexico, must seduce volatile investors with a rate of return higher than those offered by developed countries. India’s 10-year bond offers a yield of 6.32%, practically one and a half percentage points below what the buyer of a Mexican bond demands. The spread of the Mexican bond is even higher when its credit rating is not on the verge of being considered speculative like that of India.