Rodrigo Cuba was chosen to be the godfather of the soccer player’s new business. (Photo: Capture)

This December 07, the program En Boca de Todos was linked live via microwave with the model Ivana Yturbe to award the award to “The most mamacita 2021”. Also, to introduce your husband’s new restaurant, Beto Da Silva.

However, what attracted the most attention was the presence of Rodrigo Cuba In the local. The model announced that the soccer player was chosen to be the godfather of his partner’s new business.

“Nothing more and nothing less than Rodrigo, he has come to support us and is our godfather“, said the influencer while entering the premises where the two athletes were.

For her part, Tula Rodríguez congratulated Beto Da Silva and asked him to present the godfather of his new endeavor.

“Hello kitty. It shows that you are a good friend because being in this beautiful moment with Beto and bonding. We know that many programs want to have you, but you had the preference to have us “, the actress began saying.

He also asked him how it feels to be the godfather of the restaurant. “Happy to be able to support Beto and Ivanna who are friends and happy for them that they can open one more business.”

During the interview, the host did not hesitate to joke with “Gato” Cuba since she asked him if he had tried a dish and he replied that “there is a good loin.”

His answer caused Tula to throw a hint. “Sure, you are checking the spines and I think it’s very good”He said causing everyone to laugh. “You taste good loin and I think it’s very good”he added to his comment.

Let us remember that on November 29, Magaly Medina released some images where Rodrigo Cuba is seen kissing a young lady during a meeting in her apartment.

RODRIGO CUBA GOES FROM PARTY TO PARTY

Now that he is a single man, Rodrigo Cuba does not stop enjoying weekends to the fullest because he has been captured that he goes from spree to spree. The program Magaly TV, La Firme He showed the images of what the ‘Gato’ Cuba did, despite the fact that the athlete uploaded Instagram stories showing that he stayed at home watching television.

“ANDThe minimum announces your arrival and at the touch the doors of fun open to the terrace. Great was the surprise when we found out that Macarena Gastaldo is a friend of the player. Attentive, Don Gato!“, the reporter is heard saying about Rodrigo’s partying tour.

But Macarena Gastaldo She was not the only one attending the event, as other women were present. What was curious was that the footballer hugged a mysterious blonde quite effusively. “Rodrigo does not drop the glass even to give affection”said the ATV reporter.

At midnight, Melissa Paredes’ ex-husband left the scene and He headed to another meeting in La Molina, where she was quite happy next to some friends on social networks.

But that did not stop there, because on Saturday, December 4, Rodrigo Cuba was caught entering a liquor store in Surco. After a brief visit to a tap, his driver took him to a meeting in Cerros de Camacho, in Surco.

Finally, the athlete returned home at 2:30 am on Sunday, December 5. “Don’t worry, Don Gato, the kitten jumped into his truck and went to purr at his house”, the report ended.

