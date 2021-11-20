Rodrigo Cuba gives an interview after separating from Melissa Paredes. (Photo: Teledeportes)

After stopping from Melissa Paredes and achieve shared custody of his daughter, Rodrigo Cuba decided to break his silence and tell details of what he has been facing after a ampay of his still wife with the dancer Anthony Aranda.

As it is recalled, to date, the athlete would not have spoken and we only knew details of what he was experiencing through the mouth of his father Jorge Cuba and two statements that he published on his Instagram account.

On this occasion, Rodrigo Cuba gave an extensive interview for Teledeportes, a program that will be broadcast this Sunday at 6:30 pm

As it is recalled, the footballer left César Vallejo and signed for Sport Boys del Callao, and one of the reasons is to be closer to his daughter playing in Lima.

In the preview you can hear Rodrigo Cuba saying that as long as you speak the truth, you will always find justice.

“As long as you do things well, be honest and speak the truth, there will always be justice” said the athlete, who has not hesitated to talk about the hard times that he has had to live.

“Regardless of whether it bothered me or not, one always seeks to take maximum care of one’s privacy”, he pointed.

“It is a hard moment in which one has to arm oneself with courage”, you hear him say at another time.

HIS UNCONDITIONAL LOVE

Regarding his daughter Mía, Rodrigo Cuba had moving words towards his daughter.

“It is an unconditional love that I have with her, it is an infinite love. It is the most beautiful thing that I have had to feel in my 29 years ”.

Finally, he pointed out that he considers that “Being a better person is more important.”

The full interview will be broadcast this Sunday, November 21 at 6:30 on Panamericana Televisión.

THE CONCILIATION OF RODRIGO CUBA WITH MELISSA PAREDES

On November 11, Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba signed the conciliation. The couple reached an agreement regarding their divorce, custody and expenses of the minor, in addition to the division of assets.

So that, A shared custody was agreed, that both parents take care of the expenses of the girl in an equitable way, divorce by mutual agreement and not because of infidelity.

What’s more, Rodrigo Cuba managed to stay with the apartment that he previously shared with his ex-partner. However, he must pay him an economic compensation of 40 thousand soles.

RODRIGO CUBA SIGNED CONCILIATION WITH THE SAME WEDDING SUIT

Rodrigo Cuba’s father confirmed to Amor y Fuego that his son attended the conciliation center with the same suit he wore when he married Melissa Paredes. Jorge Cuba also did the same to end that chapter of their lives as a family. “It’s a message,” he said quite cheerfully.

KEEP READING:

Ignacio Baladán explodes against Patricio Parodi: “The one who threw the stone and hid his hand was not me”

Magaly Medina assures that she does not send hints to Giuliana Rengifo: “I don’t worry about people who don’t interest me”

Melissa Paredes helps her daughter with her homework and sends a clear message: “I used to prepare her work”