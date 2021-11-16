The Director’s Cut of Rocky IV is already among us and we will tell you everything you need to know about this new version of the movie. In this note!

It seems that it became a fashion to do Director’s Cut and Stallone did not want to stay out. The movie Rocky iv finally released his Director’s Cut, one that Sylvester Stallone wanted to show for a long time. But… What difference is there between this version and the original movie?

In case you don’t know Rocky iv It was quite an important movie for the time it came out. It remains to this day the highest grossing film in the entire franchise. It may not be the favorite of many, but Stallone I felt that there were many scenes that did not make the final cut of cinemas that were worth appearing. And that is why he decided in September of this year to announce that he would premiere his Rocky IV Director’s Cut.

Many have no faith in this new version because the Rocky iv The original looked more like a training montage than a movie. But it seems that Stallone took the job seriously and turned Rocky iv in a serious movie. The film has in total 93 minutes (with titles included), but at the same time it has 42 minutes of new images. This means that several scenes from the original film were replaced with new ones, which seems to be a good decision as confirmed by the lucky ones who already got to see it.

But… Is this version better than the original? Everything would seem to indicate that it is better up to a certain point. In a documentary available at Youtube, Stallone He comments on how horrified he is by the number of failed hits that made it to theaters. And he is proud of the ferocity of the final fight, as well as the confrontation between Apollo and Dragoas it looks better like Apollo dies at the hands of the latter.

If you want to see the new vision of the film, it will not be possible in Argentine cinemas since it only premiered in USA. Its premiere was on November 11th, so now we just have to wait for one of the new platforms of streaming announce that they will add this new version to their catalog.

