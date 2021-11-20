Rockstar will sell the classic versions of GTA III, San Andreas and Vice City again after the huge criticism towards their remasters

Today Rockstar Games has issued a statement in which he has publicly stated that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition does not live up to the quality standards expected by the company, and that will periodically update all three games that compose it until reaching more acceptable levels of quality.

In addition to this, another aspect that has been criticized is that the company eliminated the original titles from online stores with the arrival of this remastered trilogy, making it impossible to buy the classic versions and having to resort to the new and criticized remasters. This is also going to change, at least in the case of PC versions, since Rockstar will once again sell the classic versions of GTA III, San Andreas and Vice City on this platform.

The original titles will once again be available through the Rockstar digital store as a bundle with all three games together. In addition, as compensation, those users who have purchased Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition through the Rockstar Store until June 30, 2022 will receive the classic titles completely free of charge.

It seems that Rockstar Games are trying to make up for the bad reputation they have recently earned due to the status of this trilogy.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition went on sale last November 11 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and PC in digital format. What’s more, GTA: San Andreas is currently available as part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog.