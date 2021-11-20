The remastered trilogy of GTA it was announced with great fanfare, but his debut was quite bumpy. Arguably the premiere of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition had a lot of Cyberpunk 2077, and that earned a lot of criticism – and countless memes – from the developers of Rockstar games.

It is therefore not surprising that the company now apologized to the public through his blog. Rockstar not only acknowledged that the release of the highly anticipated trilogy of GTA It did not rise to the occasion, but also promised to update the titles in question so that they are in tune with what was promised prior to their release.

Let us remember that the players of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition have run into various obstacles, such as numerous inconsistencies in graphics. Disproportionate characters, flawed camera angles, and problematic textures were just a few of the issues that users reported. And to that we must add unlicensed songs and permanent performance drops both in GTA III like in Vice city and San Andreas. But the worst thing is that the bugs were not limited to one platform, but affected all available versions; that is, PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch.

The Serie Grand Theft Auto, and the games that make up this iconic trilogy, are as special to us as we know they are to fans around the world. Updated versions of these classic games were not released in a state that meets our own quality standards, or the standards our fans have come to expect. We have ongoing plans to address technical issues and improve each game in the future. Rockstar, on the troubles in the remastered GTA trilogy

For now, Rockstar Games promises to launch in the next few days a first update for the remastered trilogy of GTA. However, users will need to arm themselves with patience because will require several patches to solve all the problems that the games have presented. “With each planned update, the games will reach the level of quality they deserve,” acknowledge the developers.

Another piece of news is that the original PC versions of GTA III, GTA Vice City and GTA: San Andreas. They will be part of a new package, although It was not specified since when it will be available. What is known is that those who buy the computer version of the remastered trilogy before June 30, 2022, will receive it for free.