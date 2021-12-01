The developer of Rockstar games and Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, Grove street games, released a major update for the GTA Remastered Collection on Tuesday. Update 1.03 apparently fixes numerous visual errors, including typos in textures and store signage, rain, etc.

Among the most important things we can mention the nut that did not look like a nut, but it was a nut that was improved by Rockstar. Also, the sky of San Andreas It will also look more natural, thanks to a newly added cloud cover. (The remastered version of San Andreas previously it offered an unnatural, sharp and unobstructed view).

The full list of changes, which also address gameplay, camera, and crash bugs, can be viewed on the official R site.orckstar, we tried to add it here, but it is so long that this would look like a Wikipedia note.

Although at this point it appears that the developer is fixing thousands of bugs, we cannot guarantee that the game is good. A couple of days ago he released a supposed upgrade for the rain that ended up being the mockery of all because the modders did a better job.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Fixes

Fixed various issues with grass textures not displaying correctly.

Fixed a white outline on Caesar’s hairline during the King in Exile mission scene.

Fixed an issue with CJ’s body in The Meat Business mission scene.

Fixed an issue with CJ’s body during the opening cutscene of the Supply Lines mission.

Fixed an issue with Cesar’s fingers during the final scene of the Wu Zi Mu mission

Fixed a game save issue at the end of the Blood Bowl mission.

Fixed a crash that occurred during the Dam and Blast mission.

Fixed a texture corruption issue that occurred after prolonged gameplay.

Fixed an issue where CJ’s face would obscure the camera when looking back while riding a quad bike.

Fixed an issue where CJ’s face would obscure the camera when looking behind him while piloting the Hydra in first person view.

On the other hand, the annoying fog also seems to be within the developer fixes, here is a small, but very small list of the most obvious fixes within GTA: San Andreas. I recommend you not to get too excited about the subject, after all, the trilogy seems to be a port of GTA for mobile phones.