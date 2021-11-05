Rockstar is one of the most revered studios in the entire industry, and no wonder. He has on his resume titles that were a revolution at the time they were released, such as GTA San Andreas, or IPs that many users are eager to see come back to the market, such as Bully. In recent years, Rockstar has released two real hits that even today continue to accumulate many, many sales, and to prove it, Rockstar reveals incredible unit sales numbers for both GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2.

These figures have been revealed in a earnings document published by Take-Two Interactive, letting us see the insane numbers that GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2 have reached. The title starring Michael de Santa, Franklin and Trevor has managed to reach 155 million units sold, something that has rarely been seen. While, Red Dead Redemption 2 has managed to distribute 39 million units worldwide, being also another abysmal success by Rockstar.

With these numbers, we can understand that these two titles continue to receive content even several years after their official launch. Few companies achieve figures of this magnitude, but We all know that if there is anyone who can do it, it is Rockstar Games..