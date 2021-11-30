Earlier this month we saw the launch of the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive EditionBut its buggy state, visual errors, and questionable creative decisions made it the biggest disappointment of the year. Some have even compared it to Cyberpunk 2077, but thankfully Rockstar games has been fixing the game little by little with its updates.

One week after the launch of the remastered Grand Theft Auto trilogy, Rockstar Games apologized to fans for the state of the game and said the technical issues had come as a surprise to the company. Although that is surely not true, they have been releasing updates to fix different aspects of the game and the most recent one fixes some problems with the fog.

The update 1.03 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition fixes a host of issues in all three games including, such as grammatical errors, issues causing rain to appear in cutscenes, and lack of fog when climbing to the heights. Now, when we are on high ground or flying with an aircraft we can see fog on the surface.

The first upgrade from GTA: The Trilogy Remastered arrived on November 20 and fixed annoying rain that affected visibility terribly. However, fans noted that some of the problems that it supposedly fixed were still present, such as an invisible bridge in GTA: San Andreas.

Although Rockstar Games has been fixing the remastered Grand Theft Auto trilogy bit by bit, PC modders got tired of waiting and they took action on the matter. While one modder upgraded the trilogy’s textures to higher quality textures, another user set about restoring deleted songs from radio stations, although these mods are only available on PC.