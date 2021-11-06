It is time for Rockstar games bring back Bully. While it is true that the company has other legendary IPs in its portfolio that it is urgent to see back, such as Manhunt and Max payneWe think the hilarious adventures of Jimmy Hopkins require a version for current consoles.

The next release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition makes us dream of a remaster of Bully in HD, a game originally released in 2006 for the PlayStation 2 and later featured in an enhanced version, subtitled Scholarship Edition, for Xbox 360, Wii and PC in 2008, as well as with a port for Android and iOS in 2016.

How not to remember with pleasure Bully: Scholarship Edition Xbox 360, which had exclusive missions and characters as a feature; or the Nintendo Wii version in which various minigames were adapted to the motion controls of the Great N console.

Photo: Rockstar Games

It is also memorable that the design of each of the characters we see in Bully adheres to the “tribal” stereotypes found in all schools, with Bullworth Academy being the perfect setting for the adventures of Hopkins and his strange friends.

Bully a game with Rockstar personality

Rockstar Vancouver managed to give a unique personality to Bully thanks to the mini-games that were represented through art, chemistry, gymnastics, workshop, photography, biology, mathematics, music and geography classes.

Let’s not forget that the voice acting was one of the most outstanding of the time. And if we think that it was always a game that did not stand out for its graphic section, we imagine that current technological tools can give it that refresh that the Rockstar fandom craves.

It is the moment that Bully come back not just because it’s a title that’s among the greats Rockstar Games has created, but also because it exudes personality and charisma, and because Jimmy Hopkins lives up to iconic characters like CJ and John Marston.

If HD remaster is all the rage, then it’s time we got back to Bully.