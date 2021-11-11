November 11th has arrived, which means that the launch of GTA Trilogy Remastered will happen today. While many people are wondering When will GTA Trilogy Remastered be available on Xbox and PC, an interesting question that we solve from SomosXbox. But now, while we await the eager release, Rockstar Games has compared GTA Trilogy Remastered’s visual enhancements to the original games in a new video via IGN.

Yes OK, other comparative videos have been published by the community throughout these days, recreating the scenes of the gameplay trailer with the original games, such as GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas or with the GTA Trilogy Remastered images revealed by the Microsoft Store just a few days ago. Now, as you can see below, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is everything fans have been dreaming of.

The visual improvements of GTA Trilogy Remastered with the original games is more than surprising, we can already see it in the character models, environments, lighting and much more that stands out in these comparisons. But also, as we have seen in the leaked gameplays, GTA Trilogy can be enjoyed as it should be, thanks to the better handling of vehicles, characters and weapons. We will also enjoy an updated weapon dial and minimap.

GTA Trilogy Remastered gameplays are leaked

The classic titles of the original Grand Theft Auto trilogy that defined the genre: Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, will be able to be enjoyed very soon in the old and new generation with improvements to all the levels that will bring these beloved worlds to life in unprecedented levels of detail, at 4K and 60 FPS.