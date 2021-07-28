Rockstar fuels speculation about GTA 6 and its relationship with Vice City

Although the rumors that GTA VI will take place in Vice City, and many other places, circulating on the network for months, it has been Rockstar itself who has added more fuel to the fire through one of its managers who shared a picture of a place that ben might remind us of Vice City next to a strange message. It should be remembered that the game has not even been officially announced by the company, which makes the manager’s message even more cryptic.

Through the stories of his Instagram account, the soundtrack manager and music supervisor, Tony Mesones, shared a photo of a very tropical-looking landscape that to any fan you ask, I would say that it looks like Vice City, with its palm trees, the blue sky and a long walk to walk. The photo was accompanied by a message that said “who said it would be hot?” and the Rockstar Games profile mention.

Of course, GTA fans have been quick to relate this image to the look and feel of Vice City, assuming it’s a hint that the fictional Miami-based city will return to the series as one of the locations. from GTA VI. For many users, it is significant that Mesones mentions the Rockstar in the image because «no one mentions their boss on their vacations«, Says one of them, which could indicate that he is in that location for something in particular related to a company project.

Anyways, GTA VI hasn’t even been officially announced still, so the project seems to be going for a long time. While some voices suggest that this new installment would arrive in 2025, others anticipate that it could be the last game in the saga.