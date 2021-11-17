Make no mistake, GTA Trilogy what would have been a smash hit has been clouded, because of the poor version that they have launched since Rockstar. All fans expected to see remastered versions to match both the company and the titles, but unfortunately it has not been.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, the collection that contains GTA III, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas, on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Pc is already available and does not stop (unfortunately) becoming a meme by all social networks.

One of the elements that did the most damage to the eye was the rain, until the community of modders which has notably improved this natural phenomenon. What once seemed like white streaks invading the screen have now become particles that blend into the environment and do not occupy all the attention on the screen. A great job without a doubt.

This community plans to continue working on improve bugs that they are finding, for now they have announced that they want to improve the radio stations which were completely destroyed by expired music licenses. Hopefully not only the community will turn to bring this saga back to life and its own creators will work hard to revive it and finally release a product that has the level it deserves and is expected.