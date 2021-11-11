Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition does not need any investment in advertising to be a complete bestseller. Rockstar knows it and has allowed himself to show very little of this new edition of three of his most important games, but we finally know the technical details and improvements that will reach our systems.

This new edition, with a too long name to tell the truth, collects Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas with visual improvements and additions to adapt to the new times. It will have the more than 200 musical themes, all of them spread over 29 radio stations, which we found in the original games.

PC technical specifications and improvements

Updated control system and very similar to that of Grand Theft Auto V.

and very similar to that of Grand Theft Auto V. Updated the wheels for the weapons selection and radio stations.

for the and radio stations. All the minimaps have been updated with automatic navigation .

have been updated with . The pointed and the driving controls have been improved.

and the have been improved. Textures to one higher resolution on weapons, characters, vehicles, roads and environments.

to one on weapons, characters, vehicles, roads and environments. Improvements in post-processing and the tessellation .

and the . System of rebuilt lighting , with enhanced shadows and reflections.

, with enhanced shadows and reflections. Higher draw distance compared to consoles.

compared to consoles. Support for 4K resolution and unlocked framerate .

. Support for Nvidia DLSS.

According to the official portal, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be available for your download starting tomorrow, November 11, at 16:00 CET (Spanish peninsular time). A reissue that will not have problems when it comes to selling, but that has not been without certain controversies and doubts around this new Rockstar controversy of launching remastered editions of its most classic games instead of focusing on future releases.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition arrives this Thursday, November 11 on PC and will be released on your first day on Xbox Game Pass. However, and unlike the console versions, the PC edition cannot be purchased in physical format, only in the Rockstar sales portal