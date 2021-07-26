Despite the many years behind it, Grand Theft Auto V, and more specifically, GTA Online continue to attract a massive amount of players. On the occasion of its new update it seems that this question is truer than ever, since Rockstar claims Los Santos Tuners has brought more players to GTA Online than any previous update.

Considering that GTA Online has been around since 2013, Los Santos TunersThe latest update to the title that takes players on all sorts of new missions and greatly increases the modifications available for different cars, it seems to have been a resounding success for Rockstar.

A huge thank you to our amazing GTA Online community – we’re extremely humbled to share that more players joined GTA Online for the launch of Los Santos Tuners than any update ever! In thanks, we’re dropping GTA $ 250K in everyone’s accounts shortly. See you on the streets of LS! pic.twitter.com/VrqXgCNNwc – Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) July 23, 2021

The news has been shared by the official Rockstar Games Twitter account, in which they thank the players for their support. In addition, they have commented that to celebrate the great reception of Los Santos Tuners they are going to give away 250k of GTA dollars to all players, so this may be a good time to get back in the game and take advantage of that generous donation.

Even though Grand Theft Auto V continues to outperform most recent games, with 8 years behind it, we can’t wait to see what Rockstar is working on next. For now, The next-gen console version of GTA V will arrive on November 11.

