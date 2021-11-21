“Good things take time to come”, or at least that is what they say, because it is not always fulfilled to the letter. GTA Trilogy Definitve Edition It took a long time to arrive, but it was not good, quite the opposite. Errors, bugs and artistic decisions made it the worst Rockstar Games installment according to user reviews.

The launch of GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition had so many criticisms that Rockstar he had to publish a statement promising to fix the bugs. In the post they not only apologize to the users, but also tell how the work will continue in the games.

In its statement, Rockstar detailed: “First of all, we want to sincerely apologize to everyone who has had trouble playing these games. Updated versions of these classics were not released in a condition that meets our own quality standards, or the standards our fans have come to expect.”.

Although at the moment it is not known when, the developer announced that in the next few days they will launch an update to correct the errors. What errors are specifically? We do not know, Rockstar prefers to shut up and wait for the reception of this update Be positive to keep improving the game.

On the other hand, the company clarified that it intends to correct one of the errors most criticized by GTA fans. Deleted original PC games will be added soon GTA III, San Andreas and Vice city and that they replaced the Rockstar Games store with a bundle package. These games had been removed prior to the release of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, which generated thousands of criticisms.

In its statement, Rockstar adds: “Additionally, everyone who has purchased Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for PC from the Rockstar Store through June 30, 2022, will receive these classic versions in their Rockstar Games Launcher library at no additional cost. “. Precisely with him launcher with which they had previously had problems with the trilogy.

GTA Trilogy Edition hit the market on November 11 for Nintendo switch, PS5, PS4, Pc, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. Due to multiple problems, Rockstar asked fans for patience.

