Rockstar apologizes for the status of GTA: the Trilogy

As you probably already know, the remastered trilogy of GTA he did not debut in the best possible state. These three classic games have been heavily criticized by the community and some media, so Rockstar games He had no other choice but to admit that indeed, they did not come out very well and they issued an official apology.

Rockstar posted this apology for the disastrous launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition on their official website. The study mentioned the following:

“We want to update you on the unexpected technical issues that came to light as part of the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition. First of all, we want to apologize to all those who have encountered these problems while playing these games. The upgraded versions of these classic games did not debut under a status that meets our quality standards, or the standards that fans expect of us. “

Further, Rockstar promised that an update is coming in the next few days, which will seek to correct some of these technical problems. With every update, Rockstar affirms that the quality of them will improve substantially and finally, they asked the community to stop bothering the people of Grove street games in social networks.

To make up for this chaotic premiere, Rockstar will be giving access to the players of Pc to the original versions of these three games via the Rockstar Games Launcher. This offer will be available until June 30, 2022, but don’t expect it to spread to gamers as well. PlayStation, Switch or Xbox.

Even before this apology, the people of Grove Street Games, Those who were in charge of remastering these three titles had already said that they were working on different updates, so it is a matter of time before the first one reaches consoles and PC.

Editor’s note: It’s okay that they apologized, but there was no reason for these games to go so bad from the start. We understand that maybe the folks at Grove Street Games don’t have that much experience working on consoles, but that’s exactly what Rockstar was for, who maybe didn’t oversee the project as they should have.

Via: Rockstar games