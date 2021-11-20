The launch of GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition has been a real jug of cold water. Rockstar put the remastered versions of the three classics on a platter, but the proliferation of bugs, errors and technical defects led to massive criticism from the audience.

Now, Rockstar itself has issued a statement regarding this matter and its future plans. They explain from the study “we sincerely apologize with everyone who has had problems playing these games “and that these versions did not arrive “in a state that meets our own standards quality, or the standards our fans expect. “

Therefore, the development team is committed, once again, to fix the technical problems. This will occur through “a new title update that is on the way in the next few days for all versions. “However, the company has indicated that” it hurts us to mention that we are receiving reports from members of the development teams who have been harassed on social networks. We kindly ask our community to maintain a respectful and civilized discourse. “

One of the most controversial decisions before the launch of GTA Trilogy was that Rockstar decided to remove the classic versions from sale in digital stores. From Rockstar they point out that “we understand that aaSome of you would still like to have the classic versions“.

For this reason, both GTA 3, GTA San Andreas and GTA Vice City will return to the Rockstar store as a single pack. If you buy GTA Trilogy on PC in the Rockstar Games Launcher with a deadline of June 30, 2022, you will receive these classic editions totally free.

The teasing about GTA Trilogy even extended to a mod for Doom by a user. By using the Unreal Engine and applying only a coat of paint over the games, some bugs were still preserved, as hilarious as this one from GTA 3.