Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition It was one of the most anticipated launches for this close of the year, however, far from being well received by users, what has emerged is a wave of complaints from users –mainly those who play on PC–, due to a large number of glitches and bugs, which mainly affect the game’s graphics and, in many cases, they give the characters a rather strange appearance.

Given this, this Friday, Rockstar Games published in their Official site a public apology to its users for the poor quality with which the remastering of the games was released, and assured that they are already working to solve “unexpected technical problems” and improve the three games in the collection.

We want to sincerely apologize to everyone who has had trouble playing these games, “the statement reads.” Updated versions of these classic games were not released in a state that meets our own quality standards, or the standards that our fans are waiting.

The company assured that it already has plans underway to address technical issues and improve each game in the future, so that with each planned update, the games reach the level of quality they deserve. The first update is scheduled to arrive in the next few days..

On the other hand, you may recall that shortly after Rockstar announced the release date for the remastered trilogy, it removed the original versions of the games from digital stores. Now, the classic versions of GTA III, Vice city and San Andreas will return to PC, as a bundle that can be purchased from the Rockstar Store.

While one of the goals of Definitive Editions was to allow gamers to enjoy these games on modern platforms for many years to come, we also understand that some of you would still like to have the older classic versions available for purchase.

We will shortly be adding the classic PC versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas to the Rockstar Store as a bundle. What’s more, Everyone who has purchased Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for PC from the Rockstar Store through June 30, 2022, will receive these classic versions in their Rockstar Games Launcher library at no additional cost.

Meanwhile, in the same text, Rockstar asks its users to refrain from attacking developers on social media, as several team members have been victims of virtual harassment. “We kindly ask our community to maintain a respectful and civil discourse around this release as we work on these issues,” the letter said.