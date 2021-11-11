ETH2 Rocket Pool staking service launch reached its second phase peak in just 45 seconds, according to the co-founder of accommodation partner Allnodes Konstantin Boyko-Romanovsky.

In its first two days of operation, Rocket Pool has registered 237 node operators in 42 locations around the world, with 1088 ETH being staked.. According to an announcement, the platform now has a total locked value of 4,000 ETH ($ 13.9 million), including the platform’s Rocket Pool (RPL) token collateral.

Rocket Pool aims to become the “primary staking infrastructure for Ethereum, providing a decentralized and easy-to-use staking network for individuals and businesses”, according to the technical report.

The protocol is progressively rolling out over four weeks. During the first phase of the launch, on November 9, the limits of the protocol were quickly exhausted. During the second phase launch on November 10, the node operators’ minipool slots were depleted in just 45 seconds after launch. The second phase deposit cap of 480 ETH ($ 2.3 million) was quickly reached.

Rocket Pool was initially forced to postpone its October 6 release due to a possible vulnerability discovered on the network.

Boyko-Romanovsky said this week’s two stages went smoothly apart from some minor adjustments. Made Monday night to change the website to show “mainnet” and not “testnet”.

The launch of Rocket Pool supposes the elimination of several entry barriers for the users of Eth2. To manage an Eth2 node, a deposit of 32 ETH (USD 155,000) is normally required and it is necessary to maintain a permanent uptime.

Rocket Pool allows individuals, businesses, and decentralized applications (DApps) to earn staking rewards on anything that exceeds a minimum amount of 0.01 ETH using the Beacon chain, without the need to maintain a staking infrastructure.

While centralized services like Binance or Coinbase have benefits in terms of making staking a quick and easy option for beginners, Using a centralized service provider comes at the price of handing over your private key custody and reduced rewards.

Wow! Minipool slots in stage two of the Rocket Pool launch maxed out in less than a minute!

For those who missed out, stage 3 will kick off on 15 Nov 00:00 UTC.

Wow! The Minipool slots in the second stage of the Rocket Pool launch sold out in less than a minute! For those who missed it, stage 3 will begin on November 15 at 00:00 UTC. The rETH deposit fund limit has increased, so liquid staking is available … for now.

Decentralized staking services like Rocket Pool (and other protocols like Blox Staking and Stkr) They use an untrusted implementation for staking and do not save the user’s validator private keys or withdrawal keys.

Boyko-Romanovsky told Cointelegraph that Rocket Pool is an “incredible example of a decentralized solution for Ethereum”.

“The more services like this, the more use cases Ethereum can have, and the more people will admire decentralization.”

